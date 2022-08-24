VOC Recognizes National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week

In the Community: Veterans Outreach Center

Photo by Lance Reis on Unsplash

September 4 through the 10 is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week. Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) is hosting events throughout the week to recognize those impacted by suicide and to provide education to help prevent it.

“Suicide is an epidemic that has been gripping our nation for years,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said.

“Tragically, veterans are nearly two times as likely as non-veterans to commit suicide. VOC is committed to supporting those that are battling the pain and suffering which often leads to this type of drastic, irreversible decision. During the week leading up to 9/11, we have a host of events aimed at raising awareness, educating people and offering resources to service providers and loved ones.”

September 6 – Raise the Flag for Awareness Butterfly Release

12:00 p.m., Highland Bowl

Join VOC for a public gathering at the Highland Bowl in Rochester as we recognize and raise awareness for veteran suicide. Hand-held American Flags will be distributed. VOC will also be releasing 22 butterflies to remember the 22 symbolic veterans lost to suicide every day.

September 7 – Emerging from Crisis Workshop

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. RIT Inn and Conference Center

This workshop will focus on a variety of topics that aim to educate guests by highlighting Suicide Prevention and Awareness efforts at large. Registration is Required.

September 8- Rest and Relaxation with VOC

12 p.m. Carmen Clark Lodge, Brighton Town Park

Join us as we host a picnic lunch for local veterans.

September 9 – Armed with Creativity II: A Veteran Art Show

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Flower City Studios, 200 Anderson Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

Art is a powerful form of expression often utilized by veterans to help them reconcile emotional conflicts, improve self-esteem and reduce anxiety. Armed With Creativity II: A Veteran Art Show highlights the creative talents of local veterans and includes art and creative writing. This event is free and open to the public.

Since 1973, Veterans Outreach Center has been committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by offering free, veteran-specific services, including employment counseling, vocational training and housing for homeless Veterans. For more information about VOC services please call 585.546.1081 or visit www.vocroc.org.

For more information, or to register, visit www.vocroc.org/suicide-prevention-week, or call 585.546.1081.