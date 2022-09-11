Volunteers Paint Mural at the Public Market to Heal Community

In the Community: Monroe County Family Coalition

Mural Painting. Photo provided.

The Monroe County Family Coalition, Inc. (MCFC) has received a $2,600 grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project.

Over the course of several weekends this September, families and youth from Monroe Co. are gathering at the public market to paint a mural on the Union Street bridge near the public market. Local artist Xaviar Everson designed the mural and is overseeing its painting.

“This project involves the community through creating art together and seeks to build trust and relationships between Rochester area’s police, government, and underserved families and youth,” Dina Johnson, MCFC founder, and president said. “We are grateful to the Rochester Area Community Foundation for supporting our efforts. MCFC is building upon our partnerships with other organizations who all work with the most marginalized in our area.”

MCFC is implementing the mural-painting project with support of several partners including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Recreation and Human Services (DRHS) of the City of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology Science Technology Entry Program (STEP), and the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources of Western NY (NAAAHRWNY).

The unveiling of the project will take place on the L.O.V.E. Is The Answer Day, which is held this year on September 17 from 3-5 pm at the parking lot on the corner of Trinidad and N. Union streets, parallel to the public market entrance.

Once completed, the Public Market Mural will contain the following pledge: “I pledge to LEARN about the people in my community, to unconditionally OPEN my heart to their needs as if they were all immediate family members, to VOLUNTEER to be part of the solution in their lives during both good and challenging times, and to EMPOWER everyone I meet to do the same as if our lives depended on each other.”

About L.O.V.E. Is The Answer Day: Learning about others, Opening hearts to them, Volunteering to be part of the solution in their lives, and Empowering others to do the same Is the Answer (L.O.V.E. Is the Answer) is a global project that addresses societal ills to make a positive difference and create transformative change. On September 17, 2022, the project will hold its 4th Annual L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Day with community events across the nation. To learn more about L.O.V.E. Is the Answer, visit https://loveistheanswermovement.com/.

About Rochester Community Foundation: In partnership with generous philanthropists and community partners, Rochester Area Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the eight-county region through its leadership and strategic grantmaking. To learn more, visit https://www.racf.org/.

About Monroe County Family Coalition, Inc. (MCFC): Founded in 2020 in Greece, New York, MCFC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the inequality gaps in the community and creating opportunities for underserved youth and families. MCFC partners with local governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits to provide career and life skills training and consultations; mental health support; and access to local resources. Follow MCFC on Facebook @greecenyfamilycoalition. Visit www.mcfcinfo.org for more information.