Voters Can Get a Free Ride to Polls on Election Day

Provided by Monroe County

Board of Elections.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, and the Monroe County Board of Elections reminds voters that free transportation is available.

Voters need to contact transportation providers no later than 4 p.m., Nov. 1, to schedule a ride to their site.

Rides will be provided by the following organizations and companies on Election Day.

Free rides to the polls for all voters:

Monroe County Democratic Committee, call (585) 434-1620

Monroe County Republican Committee, call (585) 546-8040

Free rides for voters with accessibility needs and disabilities available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Medicab Transportation, call (585) 342-7150

Medical Motor Service, call (585) 654-7030

Discounted Uber and Lyft rides to polls:

Install the app for Uber or Lyft;

Enter the polling site as your destination;

Election Day coupon offerings may be made directly Uber and/or Lyft;

Contact Uber and/or Lyft for terms, conditions and details.

The Democratic and Republican committees also will be offering court orders with attorneys at their headquarters. Democratic headquarters are 1150 University Ave., Building 5 in the back. Republican headquarters are at 460 State St., Suite 100B.

For general information about Election Day, call the Board of Elections at (585) 753-1550.