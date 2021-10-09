‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Featuring Kathryn Hahn In Works At Disney Plus

By Zenger News Desk

WASHINGTON — A spinoff for the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series “WandaVision” starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios.

Though exact plot details remain under wraps, Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the dark comedy series, as per reports.

“WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.

If the spinoff goes forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May 2021.

Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was, in fact, Agatha, a powerful witch in “WandaVision.”

In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda. In the finale of “WandaVision,” Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her to revert to her Agnes persona, as per reports.

“WandaVision,” which aired from January-March 2021, is the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus. It was met with widespread acclaim upon its debut.

The series garnered 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, including one for Hahn for best supporting actor in a limited series. One of the show’s wins also came in the best original music and lyrics category for the song “Agatha All Along.”

Aside from “WandaVision,” Hahn also bagged an Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” category for Amazon Original’s “Transparent.”

On the film front, Hahn will next be seen in Apple TV Plus’ dark-comedy series “The Shrink Next Door,” where she will be playing the role of Phyllis Shapiro. The show will also star Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Casey Wilson, and Cornell Womack.

She will also be seen in Rian Johnson’s crime-drama film “Knives Out 2,” “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” and series “The Comeback Girl.”

Hahn is represented by Schreck Rose Dapello, The Gersh Agency, Lighthouse Management & Media.

On the other hand, Schaeffer is known for writing the animated short film “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” which was voiced by actors Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Chris Williams.

She also wrote “The Hustle,” which featured Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, and Timothy Simons.

Her other works include writing, producing, and directing the 2009 romantic-comedy “Timer,” which starred Emma Caulfield Ford, Scott Holroyd, Kali Rocha, and Susan Ziegler.

Schaeffer is repped by Verve, Writ Large, and Paul Hastings.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil