Warner Bros. Unveils First Look Of Keanu Reeves, More Characters From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

WASHINGTON — American film production company Warner Bros. revealed the first look of their upcoming film “The Matrix Resurrections” via an innovative website.

At a fan interaction website called “WhatIsTheMatrix.com,” users were greeted with the simple choice of choosing between a blue and a red pill — first presented in 1999’s “The Matrix.” Click on the blue pill, and stick to the reality you have known your whole life; click on the red pill, and signal that you are ready to see how the story changes, as per reports.

Each choice will present users with two different interpretations of what appears to be the central story in “The Matrix Resurrections.”

In the context of the teaser glimpse that the exhibitors unveiled during CinemaCon in August 2021, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is back inside the Matrix, taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris until a man portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into Neo’s life and gets him to see that his reality is just a mirage.

Users, who opt to go with the blue pill option, will hear a voiceover by Harris’ character saying, “you have lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction.”

“Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you,” Harris reads out loud before urging the user to accept that their reality is real, as the current time flashes on the screen, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the users who click on the red pill would hear Abdul-Mateen’s voice telling them that while they believe it’s the current time — again while reading aloud — “that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

In either option, the users will get to see quick-cut shots from the upcoming film. Each time a user clicks on a pill, the footage changes slightly, as per reports.

Major shots that were unveiled include Neo swallowing a blue pill while a much older man appears in his reflection; Abdul-Mateen’s character staring at himself in the mirror; a new character played by “Game of Thrones” actor Jessica Henwick who appears to be another soldier in the fight against the machines; the character portrayed by Jonathan Groff, who seems to be undergoing the first stages of the same red pill reaction Neo experienced in the first film.

In an interview earlier in 2019, Reeves, who will reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming film, called the fourth installment of the film a “very ambitious” project.

“It’s very ambitious. As it should be,” Reeves said.

Even director Lana Wachowski expressed her happiness in a statement obtained by a news organization.

“Many of the ideas Lily and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will also star in the upcoming film, revealed the trailer release date – Sept. 9, 2021, on her Instagram handle.

“Yep! It’s almost time to take that pill. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30 pm IST),” she wrote alongside a small video featuring blue and red pills.

The first part of the franchise “Matrix” was released in 1999 and was focused around Neo (played by Reeves), who is predicted to be “The One,” as he gets led to a futuristic underworld where he discovers the truth about the life being a deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

“The Matrix” went on to win four Academy Awards in 2000 in “Best Film Editing,” “Best Sound,” “Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing,” and “Best Effects, Visual Effects.”

Upon its release in 1999, “The Matrix” was followed by “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” which were both released in 2003.

Directed by Wachowski, “The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth part of “The Matrix” franchise. The film is slated to get a hybrid release on Dec. 22, 2021, in theaters and on streaming platform HBO Max.

Wachowski co-directed and co-wrote the first three “Matrix” installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil