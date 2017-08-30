Warren Campaign: Mayor Will Only Participate in One Debate

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren’s campaign has announced Mayor Warren will only participate in one debate, following the mayor’s recent recent release from the hospital after recovering from an allergic reaction.

WROC-TV planned to hold one of two cancelled Democratic debates, which would have been televised Sept. 5, and Warren has also opted out of a League of Women Voters’ candidate forum that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“Mayor Warren remains committed to participating in a mayoral debate, as she stated yesterday on WROC TV 8,” the Friends of Lovely Warren Committee said in a statement. “She has made it clear that she will participate in the scheduled debate on Thursday, Sept. 7. Unfortunately, having been hospitalized for six days, it was impossible for her to appear at other scheduled debates and forums.”

Upon learning of the mayor’s decision, Democratic candidates Rachel Barnhart and Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard immediately took to social media to criticize the mayor for deciding not to participate in the debates.

“Warren is abdicating her responsibility as mayor,” Barnhart said via Twitter. “I call on James Sheppard to agree to TV debate-and for organizers to allow to proceed.”

In addition, “The debate needs to be Warren’s record,” Sheppard posted on Facebook, “She is our sitting mayor, and who I am running to replace. I’m not in this for second place.”

Sheppard and Barnhart have also sparred over Sheppard’s comments that he would rather not participate in a debate with Barnhart alone, who is a former WROC-TV news anchor, since Mayor Warren is the only “legitimate candidate” with a record to defend.

“I have 18 years of holding people like him accountable,” Barnhart said on Twitter. “He does have a record – a deplorable one. He should defend HIS.”

Sheppard and Barnhart have both been slated to participate in the League of Women Voter’s forum Wednesday; however Warren’s camp said she will not attend, and that she will instead participate in the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s scheduled debate on Sept. 7.

“The Mayor’s doctors are still trying to find answers to the cause of her allergic reaction and have told her she can not immediately return to a full work schedule,” the mayor’s campaign committee said. “Speculation that her health issues are politically convenient is disgraceful. Until she fully recovers, the mayor’s number one concerns at this time are her health, and caring for her daughter. As an attorney, the mayor has never shied away from a debate, or from defending her record of bringing more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities to the City of Rochester. She would like nothing better than to defend her record against that of her opponents, and she looks forward to debating them.”

View the full statement from the campaign committee below.

“Mayor Warren remains committed to participating in a mayoral debate as she stated yesterday on WROC TV 8,” said Brittaney Wells, Friends of Lovely Warren Committee.

“She has made it clear that she will participate in the scheduled debate on Thursday, September 7th. Unfortunately, having been hospitalized for six days, it was impossible for her to appear at other scheduled debates and forums. The Mayor’s doctors are still trying to find answers to the cause of her allergic reaction, and have told her she can not immediately return to a full work schedule. Speculation that her health issues are politically convenient is disgraceful. Until she fully recovers, the Mayor’s number one concerns at this time are her health, and caring for her daughter. As an attorney, the Mayor has never shied away from a debate or from defending her record of bringing more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities to the City of Rochester. She would like nothing better than to defend her record against that of her opponents, and she looks forward to debating them.

The debate on September 7th is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce who have expressed a willingness to work with interested local media and other partners like the League of Women Voters and the ROC City Coalition. The Mayor would be happy to see the format of this debate include rebuttals, and is open to seeking that change from the event organizers. We encourage local media and other partners who want to produce a televised debate to work together, with the chamber and other partners, to make that happen on September 7th.”

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.