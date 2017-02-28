Warren, Ciminelli: Crime Has Fallen to Its Lowest Rate in 30 Years

By Staff

Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli released a report on Feb. 28 showing that serious crime in Rochester has fallen to its lowest rate in 30 years.

Part 1 crimes, or those deemed the most serious by the FBI, fell by 5 percent from 2015 to 2016, and violent crimes dropped slightly as well.

“We still have work to do, but these numbers tell us that we are on the right track, and our strategies are working, especially our efforts to reduce shootings,” Mayor Warren stated. “Working together, the Rochester Police Department and the citizens of Rochester are creating a safer city.”

Additional findings from the report showed the number of shooting victims fell by 20 percent in 2016, and property crimes were also down 6 by percent.

Yet, although the data showed the number of shooting deaths declined overall, the number of homicides in 2016 increased from 36 deaths to 42 deaths, and brought Rochester’s year-end homicide total back to the range it was in 2012 and 2013.

It was a concern that was not lost on the department, Ciminelli said.

“I don’t focus on the frustration,” he stated. “I focus on the fact that we are not sitting back and waiting for things to happen. We’re trying new and innovative ways to try and reduce crime, and reduce violence, and that’s the culture of this police department. That’s what I intend to focus on.”

The report also found that incidents of rape rose by 7 percent in 2016, however they remained below the five-year average; and robberies rose by 3 percent as well.

Aggravated assaults declined by 4 percent, and the number of auto thefts dropped by 14 percent.

Visit http://data-rpdny.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets?t=Other for additional information regarding the data.

