Warren Names Brittaney Wells as Chief of Staff

Staff reports

Brittaney Wells as named chief of staff on Sept. 28, 2020, by Mayor Lovely Warren. Provided photo

Brittaney Wells is returning to City Hall.

Wells, who served two years as the chair and executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, is back at the side of Mayor Lovely Warren as her chief of staff.

“I want to thank Mayor Warren for this opportunity to once again directly serve the citizens of Rochester,” Wells, who managed the mayor’s re-election campaign in 2017, wrote in a news release announcing the appointment.

“The great Shirley Chisolm famously said, ‘You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.’ I can think of no better ideas to implement toward the progress of Rochester than those developed by Mayor Warren and her team.”

According to a news release announcing the appointment, Wells will manage some of the mayor’s key priorities, including “an aggressive agenda to provide all citizens access to equal rights and an equal opportunity to benefit from the economic transformation of Rochester.”

The appointment was effective Sept. 28.

A vote for the new chair of the MCDC is scheduled for Oct. 3 as part of the committee’s reorganization convention.

Wells replaces Alex Yudelson, who will stay temporarily as an adviser to the mayor, work on a smooth transition and finish tasks such as overseeing the 2020 Census count.

Warren said Yudelson worked on some of the city’s most important initiatives, such as ROC the Riverway. Yudelson lost to incumbent Harry Bronson in the 2020 primary for the 138th Assembly District.

Wells first joined Warren’s team in 2014, working in intergovernmental affairs for the city’s chief of staff and then as a neighborhood liaison in the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services.

Prior to joining MCDC, Wells launched the Mayor’s Office of Community Wealth Building, which develops policies that combine existing government programs with the business community, the non-profit sector and educational institutions to help all city residents earn a living wage, build generational wealth and achieve equal pay for equal work.

Previously, Wells worked for then-U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Hochul and also worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Wells has worked on several national, state and local political campaigns, including President Barack Obama’s 2008 election. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from The College at Brockport.

“Brittaney Wells has a proven track record of successfully turning ideas into accomplishments and making the power of belief become real,” Warren wrote. “I am thrilled that she has agreed to return to City Hall and help me bring my vision to reality and make sure every citizen can share in the promise of Rochester. …”

Wells lives in the 19th Ward.