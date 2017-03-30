WATTSTAX
Friday, March 31st 7:00 PM
In 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, director Mel Stuart captures the performances of the Watts Summer Festival. Organized by Stax Records, the festival is a gathering of musicians and entertainers from the black community, brought together to remember the Watts Riots from seven years prior. Key performances include those of comedian Richard Pryor, and singers Isaac Hayes and Luther Ingram. Stuart also presents shots of the Watts streets and community along with the festival footage. Discussion will follow.
FREE TO DANCE: GO FOR WHAT YOU KNOW
Friday, April 7th 7:00 PM
Through the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, a “dance explosion” made it America’s newest spectator sport. Any given season, an uncanny number of ballet and modern dance companies strutted their stuff on the stages (and even rooftops) of New York City – the dance capital of the world. At the same time, cultural, social, and political upheaval gripped the nation. The times, they were a-changin’ – the civil rights movement inspired the women’s liberation and gay rights movements, and more. Choreographers and other artists reflected and forecasted society’s seismic shifts. Change was the only constant. Everything was questioned. This documentary includes our very own, Garth Fagan’s, “Griot New York,” Bill T. Jones’ “D-Man in the Water,” Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s “Shelter,” and Blondell Cummings’ “Chicken Soup,” as well as performances by Cleo Parker Robinson’s Philadanco, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Discussion will follow.
BLACK THEATER: THE MAKING OF A MOVEMENT
Friday, April 14th 7:00 PM
This film documents the birth of a new theatre out of the Civil Rights activism of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. It is a veritable video encyclopedia of the leading figures, institutions and events of a movement that transformed the American stage. Amiri Baraka, Ossie Davis, James Earl Jones and Ntozake Shange describe their aspirations for a theatre serving the Black community. Excerpts of A Raisin in the Sun, Black Girl, Dutchman and For Colored Girls… reveal how these actors and playwrights laid the basis for the Black theater of the present. Discussion will follow.
WHAT’S HAPPENING??
MAGNIFICENT AFRICA – HISTORY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA EXHIBIT
Come explore the history of the African Diaspora with our Magnificent Africa exhibit. This option is open to schools and large groups including 4th to 12th graders and adults. Please call ahead to schedule. The exhibit includes a 90 minute tour and discussion.
EACH ONE, HEAL ONE – CULTURAL COMPETENT FAMILY SERVICES *NEW*
Offering weekly family sessions for a total of 7 weeks, for families seeking to enhance their goals of finding the path to well-being and wellness of relationships within the family. We work with you to find a satisfactory resolution to your problems and/or potential problems, whether they have their roots in the trauma of grief and loss, stress management issues, communication problems, parenting challenges and family harmony, positive identity development, past or present sexual, physical or emotional abuse, or other issues that affect your relationships with your partner or children. Multi-Family sessions will begin Thursday, April 6, 2017. Each Group session will consist of 8-10 families. Please call 770-765-5424 for more info.
MOUNAFANYI PECUSSION & DANCE ENSEMBLE PRESENTS: THE MASK
Friday, March 31st 2:00 PM
U of R’s Spurrier Dance Studio
Lecture by Terry Chaka
Tradition and culture of Guinea West Africa breaking down stereotypes and cultural identity in America.
YOGA with Jim Thompson: INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED: Tuesday evenings 5:45 – 7:15; BEGINNING TO INTERMEDIATE “EASY” YOGA: Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15.
AFRICAN WORLD HISTORY CLASS –
Tuesdays, 7:30 pm*. Instructor/Facilitator Michael Campbell. *NEW TIME
WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING WITH FANA BANGOURA: Saturdays at the Baobab.
Ages 14 through Adult: 9:30am-11am
Youth Ages 4-13: 11am-12pm
*Registration is open for 8 week sessions
**SPECIAL Introductory Rate: $20/month when paid in advance (50% Savings!)
***NO DRUMMING THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST DUE TO COMMUNITY EVENT
Experience the power and spiritual essence of the drum! West African drumming is an excellent way to achieve increased focus, self-discipline, and cultural pride. Prior registration and own drum encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins welcome.