FREE TO DANCE: GO FOR WHAT YOU KNOW

Friday, April 7th 7:00 PM

Through the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, a “dance explosion” made it America’s newest spectator sport. Any given season, an uncanny number of ballet and modern dance companies strutted their stuff on the stages (and even rooftops) of New York City – the dance capital of the world. At the same time, cultural, social, and political upheaval gripped the nation. The times, they were a-changin’ – the civil rights movement inspired the women’s liberation and gay rights movements, and more. Choreographers and other artists reflected and forecasted society’s seismic shifts. Change was the only constant. Everything was questioned. This documentary includes our very own, Garth Fagan’s, “Griot New York,” Bill T. Jones’ “D-Man in the Water,” Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s “Shelter,” and Blondell Cummings’ “Chicken Soup,” as well as performances by Cleo Parker Robinson’s Philadanco, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Discussion will follow.