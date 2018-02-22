Webster Student to Attend Media Conference as National Youth Correspondent

By Staff –

Khiara Howard, a student at Webster Schroeder High School, has been selected to represent Webster, N.Y. as a National Youth Correspondent during the 2018 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University this summer.

Howard will join a select group of students from all over the country to participate in an intensive study of journalism and media during the event.

“I was selected because of my excellent academic record, and sincere interest in journalism,” Howard said. “Attending the program will help me with my college choices, and affirm my current career aspirations.”

National Youth Correspondents will participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems, and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.

The experiential portion of the program will also be complemented by well-known speakers from the media community.

Past presenters include Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Sonya Ross from the Associated Press.

According to Howard, she is currently holding several fundraisers to cover the cost of travel to the event, and she has also set up a GoFundMe account for contributions.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/khiarathejournalist to contribute to Howard’s account, or visit wjmc.gmu.edu for additional information regarding the event.

This year’s conference will take place from July 15 to July 20.

