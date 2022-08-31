Wegmans Concerts By the Shore Hosts Final Concert of the Season

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive



Concerts by the Shore logo.

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, will have its final concert of the season at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., featuring Ruby Shooz.

The concert is free to the public.



In its 36th season, the music series takes place every Wednesday at Ontario Beach Park from June 8

through August 31. Parking is available in the beach parking lots and the park is accessible by RTS.

Wegmans sponsors the family-friendly performances at Ontario Beach Park. The series is presented

by the all-volunteer Ontario Beach Park Program Committee in partnership with the City of Rochester

and Monroe County.



For the complete schedule of concerts, call the Beach Information line at (585) 865-3320 or visit

www.ontariobeachentertainment.org.