PERTH, Australia — West Australians aged 30 to 49 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from June 10, Premier Mark McGowan has announced.

Bookings are now open for over-30s at state-run clinics, including Claremont Showgrounds, which will offer Pfizer jabs seven days a week.

It comes after the national cabinet last week agreed to expand the vaccine rollout to people aged 40 and over.

“Here in Western Australia, we are going one step further,” said McGowan.

The rollout will also be expanded to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 16 and over.

People aged 50 and over will continue to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The premier said capacity at state-run clinics in Claremont, Joondalup, Kwinana, Redcliffe, and Bunbury would vary from 700 to 2000 appointments per day.

He called on the Commonwealth to ramp up supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine to GPs and for pharmacists to be allowed to administer jabs.

Health Minister Roger Cook said Western Australia had about 150,000 vaccine doses in stock, including more than 107,000 Pfizer doses.

A further 1.2 million doses are expected to arrive in the next six weeks.

“This is a significant day for Western Australia,” he said. “What we are announcing today is a huge expansion of our vaccination program.”

As per reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting side effects after vaccination is normal signs of bodybuilding its protection. The side effects may affect the ability to do daily chores.

“Side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot,” states the report. “The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine both need 2 shots in order to get the most protection. You should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it.”

“It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.”

Australia has so far administered 5.2 million vaccine doses, out of which 635,000 are fully vaccinated. It constitutes 2.5 percent of the entire Australian population.

In Australia, there have been 30,195 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 910 deaths, reported the World Health Organization.

“The first cases of Covid-19 in Australia were identified in late January 2020,” said the Australian Department of Health in a statement. “Following a peak of cases at the end of March, low numbers of cases were reported each day until early June 2020. From mid-June 2020, cases increased and peaked in early August 2020 and then declined. Since late-September 2020, a low number of new cases continue to be reported each day.”

