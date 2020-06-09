Westside Farmers Market Opens Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Staff reports

Westside Farmers Market, 831 Genesee St., will have COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. File photo

The Westside Farmers Market, which supports local farmers and small businesses, is scheduled to open for the season on June 9.

The market is in the parking lot of St. Monica Church at 831 Genesee St.

Vendors sell produce, honey, maple syrup, kettle corn, cookies, individual pies, vegan and gluten free baked goods.

Dinner will be available for purchase but will need to be heated and eaten at home. Honoring the guidelines means that the market will not have gatherings but is safe place to buy food. Hand-wash stations will be available, and all farmers, vendors, and volunteers will wear masks. Physical distancing will be practiced to protect our neighbors. Market staff will take photos of shoppers sporting their masks, so plan to ‘dress your best.’

“We are grateful to St. Monica Church, to our farmers and vendors, to our volunteers and to our loyal shoppers for making this year possible,” market manager Jackie Farrell said in a news release. “Although there are challenges this year, they will be outweighed by the triumphs. Our market is a special place, appreciated and endeared by the southwest community.”

The Westside Farmers Market is scheduled to be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday from June 9 through Oct. 13. MC/Visa SNAP/EBT FMNP are accepted.

For more information, contact Farrell at (585) 436-8999 or email westsidemarketrochester@gmail.com.