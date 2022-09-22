What Are the Top 8 Home Improvements to Increase the Value of My Rochester Home?

Purchasing a home is one of the most significant investments you can make during your lifetime. To help maximize the return on your investment, it’s important to build up your home’s property value over the coming years. Once you create equity in your home, you’ll be able to sell it and make a great profit if you choose to. With that being said, here’s a look at several ways that you can boost the value of your home.

Renovate the Kitchen and Bathroom

Real estate analysts generally agree that having an appealing kitchen and bathroom are the building blocks of finalizing the selling process. This is why homeowners remodel more than 10.2 million kitchens and 14.2 million bathrooms annually. Remodeling these areas can help you maximize the return on your investment if you’re willing to put in the work.

Clean Up Parts of Your Home

If you’re planning to have your Rochester home appraised, it’s important to do a strong clean-up project throughout your home. Mop all the floors, vacuum, and get rid of dust buildup that may exist in rarely used areas of your home. If you have excess junk in your home, consider having a yard sale to see if you can recoup any profits on the items, or you can simply donate them.

Make Energy-Themed Upgrades

Making energy-themed upgrades can help you save money in both the long and short term. Making your home more energy efficient can help reduce your utility bills, which saves money in the short term. If you plan to sell your home in the future, the changes will be very appealing to potential buyers who are looking to eventually save money as well. It’s recommended that you replace some of your older appliances with newer ones in the future.

Outdoor Curb Upgrades

You want your home to make a strong impression on people as soon as they pull up to see it. Outdoor upgrades are especially important if you are in the process of selling your home. Consider renovating your garage or purchasing a new home entry door. Perhaps all you need to do is apply some fresh paint. Installing new lighting around your home can also boost your home’s sale price by thousands of dollars. Repairing cracked concrete or installing new concrete outside your home can also help improve the property value.

Renovate Your Basement

Your basement is an overlooked, yet vital part of your home. The appraiser will assess your basement’s appearance when calculating your home’s market value. Adding drywall can increase the basement’s value. Also, consider resin flooring. Resin is durable and could last for over 20 years without any repairs if it’s installed properly. You can increase the value of your Rochester home by increasing the square footage through basement renovations.

Landscaping Improvements

Performing some landscaping upgrades will improve your home’s exterior appeal and benefit you if you ever plan to sell your home. One of the greatest benefits of landscaping is that many of these projects are DIY based, so you can save money by not hiring a professional to complete these tasks. Planting trees is recommended. Try to clean up any dead grass and reseed your lawn, so it can look healthy again. Consider removing all the excess leaves and mulch, and replacing it with sod.

Interior Upgrades

Even small interior design changes can boost your home’s property value. Renovating your windows, installing new light fixtures, and repainting walls and ceilings can make a huge difference. Real estate analysts recommend switching to granite countertops. According to recent statistics, granite countertops are installed in over 64% of homes across the United States.

Install Smart Home Devices

Smart home devices have become popular over the last five years. The benefits of installing smart thermostats, smoke detectors, and security systems will continue to grow over time as more perspective homebuyers learn about their features.

While purchasing a home is a major accomplishment, these home improvement tips will help you enjoy long-term benefits and increase the value of your home.