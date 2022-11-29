What Can I Gift My Parents for Christmas as an Adult in Rochester?

Rochester is an exciting, yet affordable city full of unique and thoughtful gift options for your parents this Christmas. No matter your spending limit, there are a variety of items to choose from that will show your appreciation for the love and care they’ve always provided. From cozy apparel and accessories to experiences that bring joy and relaxation, here are some great ideas for gifts for your parents in Rochester.

A Companion Pet

Almost 70% of U.S. households own a pet, with Rochester folks being no different. When buying a pet for your family, remember that it snows in Rochester, making it the perfect place to adopt a pup that loves the snow. If your parents have always wanted a companion pet, treat them to the joy of owning one this Christmas.

Other pets besides dogs can also make wonderful holiday gifts for Rochester parents. Consider local pet shops such as Exotic Pets, which offers a wide variety of fish, small animals, birds, and reptiles that would be sure to delight your parents.

Crafted Goods From Local Artisans

Rochester is home to many talented artisans who create unique knitwear and other crafts. Whether you’re looking for a scarf, hat, or hand-woven basket, Rochester is home to plenty of local artisans who can bring your gifting dreams to life. Consider supporting one of the many local craft makers this Christmas by gifting their wares to your parents.

Flower Arrangements

Flowers and plants make beautiful gifts, and they’re perfect for your parents thanks to Rochester’s beautiful weather. You can invest in a small plant for $30, or a floral arrangement that’s less than $80. In addition, if you want an arrangement for a loved one’s funeral in Rochester, a standing spray can cost as little as $100. Prices will go up depending on the type of flowers or plants you choose, but they’re still a great value for your money.

Experiences

For those parents who have everything and don’t need any more stuff, experiences are ideal gifts that will make a lasting memory. Consider gifting them tickets to a show at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, an evening tour of the George Eastman Museum, or a weekend getaway in one of Rochester’s many B&Bs.

No matter what you choose for your parents this Christmas, remember that it’s about showing your appreciation for their love and support over the years. Choose something meaningful and heartfelt that will make them happy for years to come!

A Customized Gift Basket

Finding the perfect gift for your parents can be difficult, but you can’t go wrong with a customized gift basket from one of Rochester’s many specialty shops. Consider picking up items from local breweries and wineries, or a basket filled with artisanal cheese and charcuterie. You can also make your own gift basket by visiting the locally owned stores in Rochester’s Park Avenue neighborhood and filling it with treats like chocolates, jams, soaps, candles, or even a custom coffee mug. No matter what you choose, your parents will appreciate the thoughtfulness of a customized gift basket that’s been made just for them!

Pay for Remodeling and Home Renovation

Kitchen remodeling increased by 23% in the past year alone, and it’s a great way to show your parents that you appreciate all the hard work they put into making their home beautiful. Consider setting aside some extra cash to pay for home renovation projects like kitchen or bathroom remodeling, roofing, or window replacements. Not only will these gifts make your parents smile, but they’ll also add value to the home and increase its resale value.

Use these ideas to find the perfect gift for your parents this Christmas in Rochester. Whether you choose an experience, a pet, crafted goods from local artisans, or even home renovations, they’ll surely appreciate your thoughtfulness and love!