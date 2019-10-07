What Do You Want to Ask County Executive Candidates?

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St. County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is being challenged by County Clerk Adam Bello. File photo

What questions do you want County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and the challenger, County Clerk Adam Bello, to answer as you decide which candidate to support on Nov. 5?

Minority Reporter and La Voz plan to bring a sampling of the questions to the candidates and run their responses on minorityreporter.net and rochesterlavoz.com.

Send your questions to pattisinger@minorityreporter.net. Include your name and phone number so we can follow up with you if necessary.

Deadline to submit questions is Oct. 11.