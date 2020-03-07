What Does a New York Graduation Diploma Really Mean?

The New York State Board of Regents is hosting a series of meetings on what it should take to graduate from high school and what the diploma signifies.

The Regents are creating a blue-ribbon commission to review graduation measures, and the board and the state Education Department are holding regional meetings to get input from parents and community members.

A meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 11 at East High School, 1801 E. Main St. A satellite meeting is scheduled for Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.

Participants will work in small groups and provide feedback to the Education Department.

Registration is required. Go to www.rcsdk12.org/NYSEDGrad.