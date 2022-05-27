What Improvements Does My Rochester Home Need This Summer?

If you have been thinking of making improvements to your Rochester home, summer is the perfect time to do them. Remember that not all home improvements will give you good returns, so you should steer clear of those that won’t. Here’s a guide to help you decide what improvements your Rochester home needs this summer.

Changing the Floor and Counters

It’s amazing what a big difference changing your home’s floor and counters can make. Bearing this in mind, consider upgrading your floor, even if you do so one room at a time. Hardwood floors are generally the most in-demand, so, if you can afford them, don’t hesitate to get them. Your counters are another potentially high-ticket upgrade to consider making. A survey that was conducted recently by the National Association of Home Builders shares that 62% of millennial homebuyers favored natural stone or granite countertops. If you have the intention of putting your home on the market at some point, you need to consider making these two improvements as they will make a big difference.

Fixing the Plumbing

Your home’s plumbing is another important fix to make for your home. Perform an inspection to check whether there are any leaks and other issues. If they are beyond your expertise to fix, call a plumber to work on them and you will enjoy saving money while living a bit more sustainably. You should also think about upgrading your bathroom fixtures to more efficient ones that your family will enjoy using and that will work towards saving you even more water. These include low-flow toilets and smart showers, which won’t make you feel like you’ve downgraded at all but will still help you use less water.

A Mini Kitchen Upgrade

The kitchen is a popular space in any given house, so it’s a good idea to give it an upgrade. You can expect to get an 81% return on your investment when you do a minor kitchen upgrade. It could include painting the trim afresh, replacing old and energy-guzzling appliances, and even adding more storage. All of these are important features on the list of any home buyer you will come across, so keep them all in mind. Search online for ideas and motivation so you can do a modern and impressive job.

Power-Washing and Repainting the Walls

This is for both your interior and exterior walls. As dust and grime will no doubt collect on the walls, you will notice a big difference when you power-wash your walls. Applying a fresh coat of neutral-colored paint is also a great idea and one that will leave you with impressively bright and gorgeous walls. This is a great way to improve your home’s curb appeal and also boost your interior, depending on where you clean and paint. Summer weather is the best for this project because the hot weather will enable the water to dry fast after cleaning, or the paint to dry fast after it’s been applied.

Insulating Your Home

Don’t forget about insulation, as this is one way to make massive savings on your energy use. Note that cool roofs can reduce the highest demand for cooling by between 10% to 15%. This is by taking advantage of more efficient insulation from the heat in the environment. Set aside the money to do this as it’s an upgrade that you will enjoy throughout the year.

The improvements outlined above can give your home in Rochester both a fresh look and an amazing feel. This will make it easier for you to sell your home if you put it on the market. You will also enjoy living in your home a lot more in the meantime!