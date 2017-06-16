What Really Happened? New Details Change Initial Police Report Surrounding Police Officer’s Death

By Jeremy Lazarus –

RICHMOND, Va. (TriceEdneyWire.com) – Travis A. Ball was initially portrayed as a depraved killer who fatally shot Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in the head without provocation. That portrayal, built on an early statement from Virginia State Police following the May 26 shooting, was repeated in media reports following the death of Special Agent Walter, a respected officer who, on his own time, created and led a nonprofit wrestling program for youths in Powhatan County where he lived.

But in the days since the shooting, new details make the case more complex than the early, simplistic tale that a Black man shot a White cop for no reason. Questions are mounting over whether overly aggressive officers — sent in with orders to do what they could to crack down on violence plaguing the Mosby Court public housing complex — might have set off a deadly chain of events.

