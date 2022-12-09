What Remodels Will Have the Highest ROI for My Rochester Home?

In 2018 alone, there were $394 billion in total home improvement sales, showing just how much American homeowners are investing in their homes. But when it comes to your Rochester home, what type of remodels will yield the highest return on investment(ROI)? Certain renovations offer more ROI than others; some are more cosmetic and aesthetic, while others are more functional and practical. Below are some of the best home investments for better ROI.

The Entry Door

According to Remodeling magazine, replacing your entry door has an average ROI of almost 75%. The entry door is the first and last thing to be seen when entering your home, so replacing it with a more energy-efficient option will benefit your wallet in the long run and add curb appeal.

Consider opting for a steel or fiberglass door with built-in weather stripping, a multipoint locking system, and insulated glass.

You can also upgrade your garage door if you want even more bang for your buck. Installing a new garage door has a high ROI as well. Your new garage door should be strong and durable, as well as insulated to save money on energy bills.

The Kitchen

The kitchen is consistently one of the most popular rooms to remodel because it can add great value to your home and greatly impact potential buyers. For example, basic kitchen remodels in Rochester can include repainting the cabinets, replacing countertops and appliances, updating light fixtures, and more.

Consider opting for energy-efficient appliances and adding new tiles or flooring to spruce up the space. A major kitchen remodel can take a bit longer than other renovations, but it will have a higher ROI in the end for your Rochester home.

The Bathroom

Similar to a kitchen remodel, basic bathroom remodels can include repainting walls and cabinets, installing new tile or flooring, and upgrading plumbing fixtures and lighting options. Plus, adding an extra bathroom can add even more value to your home. If you want to upgrade your bathroom, consider asking professionals for their recommendations before starting the project.

For instance, they might recommend your Rochester home uses a tankless water heater instead of the traditional kind. This will save you money on energy bills in the long run and provide a better ROI for your home.

New Roofing

A new roof can have one of the highest ROIs if done right. It’s important to note that most roofs need to be replaced after 15 to 20 years. Around 80% of homes 20 years or older in the United States require new improvements and remodeling, with many of them needing new roofs. When choosing a new roof, opt for a durable material like metal that can withstand the elements and add value to your home. For instance, Rochester receives plenty of snow, so opting for a metal roof can help combat the weight of falling snow.

Energy-Efficient Upgrades

Going green is a great way to save money on energy bills over time, so investing in some energy-efficient upgrades can be a great choice for Rochester homeowners. Consider adding insulation, upgrading windows and doors, or installing solar panels. All of these upgrades should have a relatively high ROI, not to mention help you save money on energy bills for years to come.

Investing in your home can be a daunting task, but taking the right steps and making the right decisions can lead to great results. There are plenty of ways to add value to your Rochester home and get the highest ROI. Research your options, ask professionals for their opinion, and make an informed decision for the best outcome.

Whatever renovations you choose to do on your Rochester home, make sure they’re done correctly and will add value in the long run. With these tips in mind, you’ll be able to get the most ROI out of your remodel.