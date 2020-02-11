What Should a High School Diploma Really Mean?

Wade Norwood of the state Board of Regents. Provided photo

You graduated high school. What did you learn? Are you ready for the world?

The New York state Board of Regents and the state Education Department are holding meetings across the state to get information from parents, students, teachers, employers and anyone else interested in the future of children and their education.

“We want to make sure our students are engaged in school and prepared for the 21st century and that means asking ourselves how we can best provide avenues for students to demonstrate they’re ready to graduate with a meaningful diploma,” interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe wrote in a news release.

Regent-at-Large Wade Norwood will lead a public meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES, 3599 Big Ridge Road in Spencerport.

The meeting will include small-group discussion for attendees to provide feedback on the following questions:

What do we want students to know and to be able to do before they graduate?

How do we want students to demonstrate such knowledge and skills?

How do you measure learning and achievement (as it pertains to the answers to #2 above) to ensure they are indicators of high school completion?

How can measures of achievement accurately reflect the skills and knowledge of our special populations, such as students with disabilities and English language learners?

What course requirements or examinations will ensure that students are prepared for college and careers or civic engagement?

People unable to attend can answer the questions at www.nysed.gov/grad-measures.

The list of meetings also is on the site, as well as registration information.