What Should I Do if I’m Injured in a Car Accident in Rochester?

Getting injured in an accident is not something to take lightly, given the implications that it has for your future health. It’s important that you know what to do in the event that you get injured in a car accident in Rochester so that you can get the best outcome. Read on to see what you should do if you get injured in a car accident in Rochester and follow the steps to improve your well-being.

Call Law Enforcement

The very first step that you need to take is to make sure that you call law enforcement and alert them about the accident. This will give them the chance to do a preliminary investigation so they can get to the root of the accident. This may take a lot of time, so it’s best to alert them immediately and offer them any assistance they need by answering their questions and giving them the documentation that they ask for. Law enforcement will also look at the condition of the vehicles and interview any witnesses present. This will enable them to know who was at fault for the accident and it can be easier to proceed from this point. With the average car having around 30,000 different parts, it’s important to ensure that all details are in the clear so the way forward can be mapped out.

Get Information from Witnesses

If there are any witnesses at the scene of the accident, ask them to give you their contact information. This should be done at the scene of the accident if you’re in a condition to talk to them. It’s a good idea for you to get their information as soon as you can because most of the time, eye-witnesses won’t wait until law enforcement arrives at the scene of the accident. Getting their information will enable you to reach them when necessary and at a time that’s comfortable and convenient for everyone involved.

Seek Medical Treatment

Even if you don’t feel as though your injuries are serious, head to the hospital immediately for an evaluation. This should show anything that’s wrong and allow you to start getting the treatment that you need as soon as possible. With immediate intervention, there’s a lower chance of aggravated issues for you down the road. These may leave you in a state in which you suffer for a long time after the occurrence of the accident. Note that there were over 138,000 or 5.9% of car crash injuries and 1,819 or 5.1% of fatalities related to traffic accidents caused by hit-and-run drivers. This number may be different in Rochester, but it’s still a considerable one. If you’re unable to trace the person that caused you to get into a road accident, prioritize your health instead of chasing after them. This is something that law enforcement can help you with.

Follow Through With the Treatment

Finally, follow through with the treatment course that’s prescribed to you so that you can ensure you get back to good health. If you’ve been asked to rest and avoid straining or not doing certain activities, it’s important for you to follow the doctor’s advice. This is because they know best and you don’t want to worsen your health because of an inability or unwillingness to follow instructions. An airbag inflates and deploys in a mere 40 milliseconds of a crash, and this is enough to cause injuries even though it’s meant to protect you. That said, don’t take any injury that you suffer from lightly, but make sure to take the measures you’re advised to take by the doctor.

Take these measures if you get injured in a road accident in Rochester. You may have an easier time getting back to good health and putting the accident behind you once and for all.