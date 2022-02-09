Health is essential for human well-being and leads to productivity and happiness. Rights are essential for ensuring equality and protecting people. Here’s what you should really know about your health and rights.

1. Every Person Has a Right to Health

The right to health implies that all people should access necessary health services when and where they need them. In relation, the services should be acceptable, high-quality, and affordable. People should not get sick and be denied health services because they cannot pay the costs or services are unavailable. Besides ensuring access to health services, the right to health also covers related issues like adequate sanitation, clean water, healthy occupational and environmental conditions, and patient education. Ensure you enjoy your right to health at all times.

2. Rights are Important

A human right is a basic entitlement that people should have by virtue of being human. They are important in ensuring equality and promoting dignity. Human rights ensure people have their basic needs, such as food, medicine, shelter, clothing, and water, met. While not all people have access to these basic needs, humanitarian and governmental organizations in Rochester are working towards ensuring people meet all their needs. Human rights protect minority, marginalized, and other vulnerable groups from violation and abuse. They also encourage freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to practice any religion. Being aware of human rights and how they work will enable you to enjoy your rights fully. The knowledge also puts you in a good position to advocate for other people’s rights.

3. Violation of Rights is Punishable

Any violation of rights, basic or civil, is a criminal act punishable by law. Individuals, communities, organizations, and nations are responsible for upholding human rights for all people, especially the most vulnerable ones. You have the right to take legal action against any party, including the government, that violates your rights. Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 permits individuals to sue the government for violations of their civil rights. Ensure you uphold the rights of other people to avoid legal repercussions.

4. Accidents Affect Overall Health

Accidents, ranging from occupational slips to car crashes, detrimentally affect the health and well-being of affected people. Female motorcyclists accounted for 22% and 26% of Generation X and millennials accident victims, respectively. Accidents can cause several physical and mental health effects, including fractures, cuts, loss of limbs, anxiety, emotional distress, and post-traumatic syndrome. Protecting yourself from any injury in Rochester, whether at home, work, or road, is essential in keeping you healthy. Observe safety conditions at all times and be aware of your environment.

5. Drug Addiction is Harmful

It is no secret that drug addiction is harmful to human health. Addiction puts a heavy toll on the physical and psychological well-being of users. These effects could result in poor health, loss of employment, poor family relations, and other adverse effects. Alcohol, tobacco, cocaine, and prescription medicine like opioids are harmful when abused. According to research, prescription opioid drug overdoses increased threefold in three years. In addition, the use of certain drugs is illegal in Rochester and other places all over the United States. Stay away from drugs in order to live a healthy life.

These are some of the things you need to know about your health and rights. While the two are not synonymous, they are essential in promoting healthy living. Look out for your health and rights and those of people around you. Consult professionals in Rochester with expertise in these areas if you need help or have any questions.