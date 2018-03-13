White College Student Will Avoid Criminal Charges After Contaminating Black Student’s Belongings

By Briona Singleton –

A white college student at the University of Hartford in Connecticut will avoid criminal charges after allegedly contaminating her black roommate’s belongings with bodily fluids.

According to reports, the expelled student, Brianna Brochu, has been granted a special type of probation that will allow her to perform 200 hours of community service, and the court will dismiss the charges altogether if she stays out of trouble for two years.

“With the consequences she has endured … death threats … she knows she made a mistake,” Brochu’s lawyer, Thomas Stevens stated.

The victim, Chennell “Jazzy” Rowe, reportedly attended the court hearing, and did not oppose Brochu’s request for accelerated rehabilitation.

“By giving her this second chance, I hope she will change her ways,” Rowe said.

State prosecutors have declined to prosecute the matter as a hate crime, citing a lack of evidence that Rowe has been harassed because of her race.

The local NAACP has rebuked the move.

“There’s a system for white people, and there’s a system for black people,” Connecticut NAACP president Scot X. Esdaile stated. “That’s what we face every day.”

