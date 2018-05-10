White Yale Student Calls Police on Black Yale Student for Napping in Her Dorm

By Staff –

In another of several controversies that have sparked cries of racial profiling recently, black Yale graduate student Lolade Siyonbola was confronted by four officers after a white student called police to report Siyonbola had been napping in the common room of her dorm.

“I deserve to be here,” Siyonbola told police when they asked to see her student I.D. “I pay tuition like everybody else. I’m not going to justify my existence here.”

The African Studies student filmed the encounter with officers via Facebook Live, sparking a nationwide debate, and calling on campus leaders to address issues of inclusion at the university.

Yale has since announced the university plans to hold “listening sessions,” to encourage the Yale community and students to share their thoughts on how the school might be able to avoid such incidents in the future.

School officials also said the student who called police has been admonished by administrators, and that Siyonbola had every right to be in the dorm’s common room.

And, although Siyonbola ultimately relented and provided police with her student I.D., she’s also posted the following message to her supporters on Facebook:

“Grateful for all the love, kind words and prayers, your support has been overwhelming Black Yale community is beyond incredible and is taking good care of me. I know this incident is a drop in the bucket of trauma Black folk have endured since Day 1 America.”

She’s also asked anyone who’s experienced similar forms of racial profiling to share their stories, and over 2,000 users have commented on the post so far.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/loladeskentele/videos/10156361381958832/ to view Siyonbola’s full video post of the incident.

