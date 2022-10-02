Why Electric Cars Should Be Charged At Public Charging Stations In The Daytime

Electric car drivers should move to daytime charging at public charging stations by 2035 to save electricity and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to new research from Stanford.
The study focused on the western United States and examined the stress the region’s electric grid will come under in the next 13 years from the rise of .
Edited by Saman Rizwan
