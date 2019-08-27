Why Farmers Markets Matter to a Neighborhood

A 19th Ward neighbor shows support of the Westside Farmers Market, where a health professional answers your questions. File photo

Way back when, Rochester was supposed to have two public markets.

The one we all know is on Union Street in the northeast part of the city.

The second was supposed to be on Ford Street on the west side.

City council member Mitch Gruber, who also is the chief programs officer for Foodlink, will talk about the history of Rochester’s market during Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Gruber said the city allocates some money to council members, which he said he uses to support the Westside Farmers Market. “There’s nothing better than having people shop their local farmers market.”

Gruber said he will talk about the importance of farmers markets for a neighborhood, and how to support your community outside of market season.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Gruber is the final speaker in the Walk and Talk series. The Westside Market is open into early October.