Winterfest 2023 Come to Mendon Ponds

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive

Photo from https://www.monroecounty.gov/parks-winterfest.

The popular family event Winterfest is returning to Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free with activities for people of all ages.

“Winterfest brings families to Mendon Ponds Park for a day of fun and highlights the diverse offerings of our park system no matter the season,” said Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello . “I encourage everyone to stop by and bring their families for a day filled with games, activities and great food.”

Winterfest is spread throughout Mendon Ponds Park including the Nature Center area, East and West lodges, Evergreen Shelter, Hopkins Point Lodge, trails and sledding hills.

Festival activities will include:

Mercy Flight Helicopter demonstration at 1 p.m. near Stewart Lodge

Arts & Crafts, Kids Activities

Hay rides

Sledding- in designated areas, near East and Stewart lodges only

Demos and Try-it opportunities at many booths/stations

Hikes and Learning Opportunities

Food trucks

Performances by the campfire at Stewart Lodge

Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.

Park offices are located at 95 Douglas Road, Honeoye Falls.

For a full list of Winterfest activities and vendors, please visit to monroecounty.gov/parks-winterfest.