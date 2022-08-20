Woman Starts A ‘Decluttering’ Career Inspired By Marie Kondo’s Netflix Show

By Simona Kitanovska

Meet the stay-at-home mom turned professional organizer – who has embarked on a new ‘decluttering’ career inspired by Marie Kondo’s Netflix show.

Emma George, 45, launched her decluttering business after her youngest child started secondary school and she wanted to do something for herself.

As a busy mom-of-four she had always stayed on top of tidying her home and realized she could make it a job after watching Marie Kondo’s show and coming across other organizers.

Since launching in January 2020, George has now helped loads of people organize their homes – by decluttering their spaces and giving them new storage options.

George, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, in England, said: “I wanted to do something for myself after looking after the kids for so long.

“I was a bit bored just in the house alone.

“I’ve always been a good organizer as I’ve got four kids.

“I didn’t realize it could be a job until I saw Marie Kondo’s TV program on Netflix.

“Now I help people sort and organize their homes.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Picture illustrates what a kitchen looks like after Emma George’s great organizing, in an undated photo. The stay-at-home mom turned professional organizer – has embarked on a new ‘decluttering’ career inspired by Marie Kondo’s Netflix show. (Emma George, SWNS/Zenger)

George offers a personal service to help her clients declutter and organize their homes to suit them.

“We have a consultation first – either at their home if they live nearby or over Whatsapp – and then we figure out how to go about it,” she said.

“I love being able to go in and help people and make them feel organized.

“I’ve had amazing responses.”

Since lockdown restrictions lifted, business has boomed, and George is now booked a month in advance.

She charges 140 British pounds ($168) for half a day, 245 pounds ($295) for a full day of decluttering and 70 pounds ($84) for virtual coaching.

“Lots of women just need an extra hand or to know where to start,” she said.

“Even I have a messy house from time to time but if you’re organized to start with it should make it easier to clean up.

“That’s what I want to give others.”

George is constantly researching and learning about new tips and hacks to share with her clients.

“It takes a lot of work to find the right things,” she said.

“One of my favorite hacks is hanging your hairdryer of the side of the dresser with a hoop so it is nicely tucked away.

“The best thing is the reward of knowing you’ve helped someone out.”

George’s top tips for organizing:

1. Start with a small area so it’s less overwhelming, like one cupboard

2. Set a timer for 30 mins to declutter that area – you’ll be amazed at how much you clear

3. Never buy storage solutions before decluttering

4. After decluttering contain items with baskets, tubs, etc.

5. Use labels on the containers so everything has a place

