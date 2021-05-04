Wombat Conservation Reaches Big Milestone In Australia’s Queensland

SYDNEY — Australian state Queensland’s most endangered mammal has reached a significant milestone with conservationists saying their population has grown above 300.

When the northern hairy-nosed wombat was first surveyed in the early 1980s there were just 35 found in Queensland.

In 1992, the mammal was listed as endangered in Queensland under the Queensland Nature Conservation Act 1992, but as critically endangered nationally under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 lays down a legal framework for the protection and management of fauna, flora, heritage places, and ecological communities, both on national and international levels.

The status of the mammal changed so that it aligned with international standards.

The Department of Environment and Science, Queensland, now estimates 315 wombats living in two locations, as they work to identify further wombat habitats to establish more populations.

The small critters are commonly found in the Epping Forest National Park, near Emerald in central Queensland, and the Moonie area near St George.

However, evidence of remains has been found in the Riverina area in New South Wales.

A spokesperson for The Department of Environment and Science, Queensland, Dave Harper says issues such as drought and predators brought the wombats close to extinction 40 years ago.

“The reason for their decline over time would have been long periods of drought and introduced grazing species,” he said.