Women and Girls of Color Are Invited to Gather For Health & Empowerment

In the Community: Common Ground Health

Photo from https://www.commongroundhealth.org/news/articles/women-of-color-are-invited-to-gather-for-health

Women and girls of color are invited to the annual “A Call to Women of Color” Social Gathering (ACTWOC), which focuses on empowering women and girls of color to engage in conversation about racial disparities and to promote healthy living among women.

The event takes place this Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Roundhouse Pavilion, Genesee Valley Park, Rochester. Admission to ACTWOC is free to the event.

The event will feature a talk by Senator Samra Brouk (SD-55). The keynote speaker for the event will be Monroe County Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Thalia Wright, the first Afro-Latina commissioner in Monroe County history.

Featured performers during the day include Kijana and Doretha Crues; Star; Rochester Latino Theater Company; Summer Reyes, singer; Voices of the Streets; Elani Spencer, poet; Leniese and Maryam Scott, poetry and sharing art; TayPaul, Extreme Hip Hop Trainer; Patricia Cathey, singer, will perform.

A Call to Women of Color flyer.

Throughout the day, Monroe County Department of Public Health will offer FREE HIV testing, COVID vaccinations, COVID booster shots targeting Omicron variants and Hepatitis C Rapid Testing. Common Ground Health’s Faith and Healthy Lifestyles program and Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition will offer free blood pressure screenings.

Organized by women of color for women of color, the event also features a diverse group of vendors, including female entrepreneurs, crafters and nonprofits sharing information. Along with local vendors and small businesses free food and music will also be offered.

The Common Ground Health event is sponsored by the Black Agenda Group, Black Women’s Leadership Forum, Coordinated Care Services, Inc., Ibero American Action League, Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition, Empire Justice Center, Fidelis Care, Foodlink, Healthy Baby Network, Monroe County Office of Mental Health, Rochester Latino Theater Company, Rochester Regional Health, the Rochester Victory Alliance, Trillium Health, Ubuntu Village Works, LLC., University of Rochester School of Nursing, YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County.

Founded in 1974, Common Ground Health is the health research and planning organization for the nine-county Rochester-Finger Lakes region. We bring together leaders from health care, education, business, government and other sectors to find common ground on health challenges. Learn more at www.commongroundhealth.org.

For more info contact Common Ground Health, Community Health & Well-Being Program Manager, Jackie Dozier at 585-224-3109 or jackie.dozier@commongroundhealth.org. Those interested can secure tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-call-to-women-of-color-tickets.