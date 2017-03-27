Women Helping Girls to Feature Former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice and “Empire” Actress at Group’s Annual Conference

By Staff –



Women Helping Girls, a program of the Greater Rochester Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), will feature former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice, and “Empire” actress Grace Byers at the group’s annual conference, Saturday, April 8, at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 West Ridge Road.

The day will begin with a conference for women and teens, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., which will include the following two panel discussions:

“Anything Financial: For Women by Women”, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.;

and “What Do Women Want – Love and Relationships,” from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Byers, best known for her current role as Anika Calhoun on the FOX television hit series, “Empire,” will also give a keynote speech during the event.

The actress’ topic, “Grace Before Judgment” will focus on how women and girls can support and uplift each other, officials from the event stated.

In addition, following Byers’ presentation, conference participants will also have an opportunity for a Q & A session with the actress.

In conjunction with the conference, Women Helping Girls and AAUW will also host “An Evening with Susan Rice,” former U.S. Ambassador and National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, also at the Kodak Performing Arts Center.

Rice served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and as a member of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet from January 2009, until assuming the role of National Security Advisor in July 2013.

She will give a keynote speech during the program, followed by a moderated conversation, and Q & A with the audience.

Tickets can be purchased at AAUW for $25, and the general public is invited to attend.

Tickets for the conference can also be purchased on site, at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, and will be $25 for adults, and $10 for students.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is a national not-for-profit organization, founded in 1881 to promote equity for women, education and self-development over the life span, and positive societal change.

The Greater Rochester Area Branch of AAUW was formed in 1897, and is one of the oldest branches in the country.

Visit http://womenhelpinggirls.org/ for additional information regarding the event.

