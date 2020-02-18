Women’s Council to Honor Young Women of Distinction

A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the four finalists for the 20th Annual Young Women of Distinction Award (YWOD), which recognizes outstanding high school seniors.

The award is sponsored by the Women’s Council, an affiliate of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Deadline for applications is March 2.

“An important part of the mission of the Women’s Council is to bring more visibility to the successes of these young, talented women and to encourage them to plant their roots here in Rochester along with their ideas and enthusiasm as they begin their collegiate journey and/or careers,” Women’s Council president Stephanie Seiffert, wrote in a news release. The program supports the belief that young women with promise will become leaders.

The YWOD Award is modeled after the ATHENA International Award and is designed to discover and celebrate young women who have displayed outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and involvement in the community.

All girls in their senior year of high school from Monroe, Ontario, Livingston, Wayne, Orleans, Genesee, Seneca, Wyoming and Yates counties are eligible. One recipient will be chosen from each of the following regions: Rochester City School District; a district east of Rochester; a district west of Rochester; and a district outside of Monroe County.

Sixteen other awardees will also receive YWOD scholarships in an amount less than $2,500.

The YWOD finalists are expected to be recognized at 6:30 p..m., May 4 at the Strathallan City View Ballroom.

To submit an application and for more information on the Women’s Council and its Young Women of Distinction Award, go to rocwomenscouncil.org/ywod-application-form or contact Cassidy Franklin at Cassidy.Franklin @GreaterRochesterChamber.com.