Workforce Diversity Network Has New Board of Directors

In the Community: From Workforce Diversity Network

Workforce Diversity Network logo.

Workforce Diversity Network (WDN) announced the appointment of five new directors to three-year terms on the organization’s Board of Directors: Kimberly Braithwaite, Ebony Burgess, Ronieka Burns, Deanna Rose and Terry Platt. They join WDN co-founders Mike Streeter, who has been named board chair and Clay Osbourne.

The WDN is a Rochester-based non-profit organization providing support to its member organizations developing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The Board will advise, oversee policy and direction, and assist with the leadership and general promotion of the WDN. Each new board member possesses experience in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and other specialized areas. They will work with D’Arcangelo in perpetuating the organization’s mission to advance members’ organizational goals regarding diversity, equity and inclusion through professional development, education, services, and networking.

“The Workforce Diversity Network is pleased to welcome five incredibly talented leaders to the board,” said Dr. Michael D’Arcangelo, Executive Director of the Workforce Diversity Network (WDN). “Their considerable experience and expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion will further advance our mission to embrace best practices in DEI and human resources. With this new board, the Workforce Diversity Network affirms its forward-moving strategy as a leader in promoting an equitable and inclusive workplace in the Rochester region.”

Kimberly Braithwaite. Photo from https://workforcediversitynetwork.com.

Kimberly Braithwaite is serving as the Director of Faculty Talent Acquisition at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Braithwaite has served previously on the Board of Directors for the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management as the Co-Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Previously, Mrs. Braithwaite served as the Principal Consultant for Talent Management and Organizational Development where she led the implementation of all talent leadership and team planning. Before that she served as the Senior Human Resource Manager and other Human Resource management leadership positions respectively at Barilla America, Frontier Communications, Xerox Corporation and Wegmans Food Markets.

Ebony Burgess. Photo from https://workforcediversitynetwork.com.

Ebony Burgess currently serves as the Staff Development and A.D.A. Manager in the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Monroe County. She oversees and monitors County government compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Before this role, Burgess served as a Supervising Examiner at the Department of Human Services in the SNAP Unit and as the President of the Federation of Social Workers. In addition, she was the facilitator of the Leadership Roundtable, a leadership group established to develop the next generation of leaders at the Department of Human Services. In addition to her responsibilities at Monroe County, Burgess has volunteered in organizations within the Greater Rochester Community. Her most recent service has been at the Maplewood Y.M.C.A. as a board member and a Financial Coach for the C.A.S.H. Program through Consumer Credit Counseling Services.

Ronieka Burns is currently employed as a Field Coordinator for the Education Department for the 1199 Service Employees International Union for Training and Upgrading Fund where she manages and assesses training programs and performance including student enrollment, program completion, certification job upgrades and curriculum development. Burns is a member of Family Voice, Mentors Inspiring Boys and Girls (MIB), and the National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI). She holds various leadership certifications, having graduated from the United Way’s African American Leadership Development program, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Organizational Leadership program and Leadership of Rochester. She currently serves on the Executive Board of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. She is the founder of You are Beautifully Made LLC. to advance the message and awareness of mental illnesses and relationship-building between mothers and daughters.

Deanna Rose. Photo from https://workforcediversitynetwork.com/.

Deanna Rose serves as the Vice President of Human Resources for the YMCA of Greater Rochester where she provides oversight for human resources for seventeen locations with more than 1,600 employees, and the payroll department. Prior to joining the YMCA, Rose was a Human Resource Business Partner, a Partner and Assistant Vice President for Human Resources at M&T Bank, a regional Human Resource Representative/Assistant Vice President– North America, having been promoted from her previous role as Regional Human Resource Representative/Assistant Vice President. She began was a Human Resource Specialist and has expertise in strategic human capital management, compliance, benefits administration, compensation planning, employee relations, and human resource administration/operations. She has and currently serves as a board member several boards.

Terry Platt, PhD. Photo from https://workforcediversitynetwork.com.

Terry Platt, PhD., joined the Board earlier in the year to help bridge the transition of the board’s re-organization, compounded by the dynamics of the pandemic. Platt currently serves as the Faculty-Co-Director for the Center for Workshop Education at University of Rochester. A former Faculty Professor of Biochemistry & Biophysics at the University of Rochester (now, Emeritus Professor) he has been a long-standing member of WDN, through his affiliations as a Senior Mentor/Coach through the Rochester chapter of the National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI). Previously, Platt’s base of professional experience was laid in his work with the Peace Corps where he taught secondary school in Tanzania. Among his life-long achievements, Platt has served on the Law Enforcement Assistant Diversion Initiative in Rochester (NY) and served on a number of Advisory Boards including Horizons at Harley (K-8 Summer Learning Initiative), The Center for Excellence Teaching and Learning, and Rochester’s Facing Race/Embracing Equity Initiative.

Mike Streeter, former WDN Executive Director, was co-founder of the Board 26 years ago. Streeter, who holds a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology, and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Ithaca College established the WDN to provide continuous support to its corporate, educational, healthcare, legal, and non-profit members as they develop their diversity and inclusion initiatives. Streeter is a former employee of Kodak, where he earned a national reputation as a leader in international distribution, training, and diversity operations.

﻿Visit workforcediversitynetwork.com for more information.