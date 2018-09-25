Workforce Diversity Network Presents “Defamation Experience” Workshop

By Yolanda Clark –

The Workforce Diversity Network (WDN) will present the film “The Defamation Experience”, at a workshop on Monday, October 29 at Monroe Community College.

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the MCC Brighton Campus, 1000 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester. Registration is now open online at workforcediversitynetwork.com/conf_workshops.aspx. Fees range from $25 to $49.

The WDN is a non-profit network of more than 35 regional organizations and businesses of all sizes, that recognize that diversity,

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this widely acclaimed program to Rochester. It is a unique opportunity for participants, who are the jury in this courtroom drama, to create a better self, a better organization and a better community. They will leave with an understanding that when faced with issues of class, religion, race, and gender that no one is immune to bias, unconscious or otherwise. We all are part of the problem and we all need to be part of the solution,” said Mike Streeter, president and executive director of the Workforce Diversity Network.

Defamation is a courtroom drama about an African-American woman that sues a Jewish North Shore real estate developer for defamation. The legal issue is whether or not she was falsely accused of stealing his watch, which caused her financial harm.

“Defamation is a powerful 70 minute trial that will hold the audience’s attention by examining ones’ own prejudices and views,” Streeter says.

The film/workshop was written by Todd Logan and first premiered in 2010 and has been performed more than 400 times throughout the United States and seen by more than 75,000 people.

For more information or to become a sponsor contact Mike Streeter at (315) 333-4009 or mstreeter@workforcediversitynetwork.com.