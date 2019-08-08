Working Families Can Apply for Childcare Assistance from Monroe County

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is encouraging income-eligible families to apply for childcare assistance. File photo

Monroe County will be spending more than $50 million on affordable child care in 2019-2020, and County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo urged income-eligible families to apply for assistance.

The amount includes an additional $3.1 million in federal and state grants.

“With our largest-ever investment in affordable childcare, we are now in a position to help even more working families secure the quality care they need,” Dinolfo said Aug. 7 in a news release.

Because of the difference in the county and state fiscal years, the funding will be in effect through the first part of 2020.

All applications will be processed. If a family qualifies for one of the programs, the expectation is they will receive a benefit, according to county spokesman Jesse Sleezer.

Families can qualify for one of the following programs:

Low income /family assistance programs

Families with adults who are working and earning an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level may qualify for assistance. For example, eligible gross family income could range from $33,820 for a family of two to $69,180 for a family of six. The total amount of the childcare subsidy available to each family is dependent on household income and the cost of care. Proof of identification, wage stubs, and other documentation may be required to apply.

Childcare dollars program

Administered by the Workforce Development Institute with funding provided by New York State, the Childcare Dollars Program is open to working families earning an income at or below 275% of the Federal Poverty Level. For example, eligible gross family income could range from $46,503 for a family of two to $95,123 for a family of six. To be eligible, parents or guardians must work at least 25 hours per week and the hours of care must coincide with the parent or guardian’s work hours.

Childcare funding project

Administered by Monroe County with funding provided through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the Childcare Funding Project is open to working families earning an income at or below 275% of the Federal Poverty Level. Applicants must also be enrolled in an approved workforce development training program that is expected to yield full-time employment in a currently in-demand sector upon completion. As determined by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, such sectors include information technology, manufacturing, and health care.

For information about Monroe County affordable childcare programming, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/hs-daycare.php.

This is the second announcement about childcare expenses in the past few weeks. In early July, Dinolfo announced the county was reducing the parent fee. The amount of that fee depends on household income.