Search
Wednesday 1 February 2023
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

World Read Aloud Day at Local City School

Jan 31, 2023City News, Community, Education, Education K-12, Featured News, Leadership, Local, Monroe County News, Top Stories, YouthComments Off on World Read Aloud Day at Local City School

In the Community: From the Rochester City School District

Photo by RODNAE Productions: https://www.pexels.com/photo/boy-in-blue-polo-shirt-holding-a-open-book-8500301/.

Several well-known leaders, officials, and members of the community will read to students at School No. 33 as part of 11th World Read Aloud Day. 

World Read Aloud Day is celebrated globally by students, schools, and proponents of literacy in more than 100 countries. 

It is designed to promote literacy and the awareness that everyone has an inherent right to learn to read. 

The read aloud day takes pace on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at John James Audubon School No. 33, located at 500 Webster Avenue, Rochester, New York 14609.

Who:
Dr. Carmine Peluso, Superintendent of Schools
Beatriz LeBron, Vice President of the Rochester Board of Education
Malik Evans, Rochester Mayor
Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive
Mitch Gruber, Rochester City Councilman
Dr. Shirley Green, City of Rochester Department of Recreation and Human Services
Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk
James Gilbert, News 8 Meteorologist
Stacey Pensgen, News 10NBC Meteorologist
Members of the Rochester Police Department
Members of the Rochester Knighthawks

The District’s Communications team will stream the event live, making it possible for students around the world to view the activities taking place at School No. 33.  The event will also be recorded and offered on demand on the District’s YouTube Page

For more information at www.rcsdk12.org.

Related articles