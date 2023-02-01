World Read Aloud Day at Local City School

In the Community: From the Rochester City School District

Photo by RODNAE Productions: https://www.pexels.com/photo/boy-in-blue-polo-shirt-holding-a-open-book-8500301/.

Several well-known leaders, officials, and members of the community will read to students at School No. 33 as part of 11th World Read Aloud Day.

World Read Aloud Day is celebrated globally by students, schools, and proponents of literacy in more than 100 countries.

It is designed to promote literacy and the awareness that everyone has an inherent right to learn to read.

The read aloud day takes pace on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at John James Audubon School No. 33, located at 500 Webster Avenue, Rochester, New York 14609.

Who:

Dr. Carmine Peluso, Superintendent of Schools

Beatriz LeBron, Vice President of the Rochester Board of Education

Malik Evans, Rochester Mayor

Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive

Mitch Gruber, Rochester City Councilman

Dr. Shirley Green, City of Rochester Department of Recreation and Human Services

Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk

James Gilbert, News 8 Meteorologist

Stacey Pensgen, News 10NBC Meteorologist

Members of the Rochester Police Department

Members of the Rochester Knighthawks



The District’s Communications team will stream the event live, making it possible for students around the world to view the activities taking place at School No. 33. The event will also be recorded and offered on demand on the District’s YouTube Page.

For more information at www.rcsdk12.org.