Wreaths, Flowers to Mark Douglass Statue on Feb. 14

Staff report

Rev. Julius Jackson, front, and others gathered last year at Frederick Douglass monument in Highland Park to mark the abolitionist’s adopted birthday. Provided by Rev. Julius Jackson Jr.

Feb. 14 is the day Frederick Douglass chose for his birthday because he remembered his mother calling him “her little Valentine.”

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the community is invited to show love for the abolitionist by placing wreaths or flowers at the Douglass monument at the corner of South Avenue and Robinson Drive in Highland Park.

The event started last year, after the Douglass statue was moved from next to the Highland Bowl to its more prominent spot. The Rev. Julius Jackson, Jr., who led an effort to make the monument more visible, broached the idea to others involved in celebrating Douglass.

There is no formal program, although from noon to 2 p.m., several officials are scheduled to place wreaths and flowers:

Noon: Monroe County Executive Adam Bello; Carvin Eison, director of the Re-Energzing the Legacy of Frederick Douglass Project; event host Rev. Julius D. Jackson Jr.

1 p.m.: U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle; Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley; Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle; Henrietta Supervisor Steve Schultz; and Pittsford Councilman Kevin Beckford.

1:30 p.m. Brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

1:45 p.m. Rochester-area representatives to the state legislature, including Harry Bronson, Sarah Clark, Jen Lunsford, Demond Meeks and Samra Brouk.

2 p.m. Rev. Julius D. Jackson Jr. and Brothers of Eureka Lodge and F.&A.M. PHA.