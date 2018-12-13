WXXI and CITY Newspaper to Merge

By Staff –

WXXI Public Broadcasting Wednesday announced plans to acquire CITY Newspaper.

In a statement WXXI said they made the decision after CITY Newspaper founders Anna and Bill Towler approached them “with the desire to extend service of the newspaper beyond their eventual retirement.”

“We believe the need for this newspaper has never been stronger, and it is our goal to ensure its publication continues for decades to come,” said Mary Anna Towler, co-publisher and co-founder of CITY. “We have been members of WXXI for many years and know that together, it will be greater than the sum of two organizations.”

WXXI president, Norm Silverstein, says the acquisition will help WXXI better serve the community by providing enhanced coverage of the arts and culture, education, neighborhood and events.

“It’s an example of what a modern media organization should be,” he said.

The Towlers founded CITY Newspaper in 1971.

WXXI assumed operation of The Little Theatre in 2011. The organization began in 1966 on television. In 1974 they began broadcasting on FM radio and in 1984 launched its AM presence.

Representatives from WXXI say the company will remain a not-for-profit public media organization while CITY will continue to be a weekly newspaper and digital publication owned by a for-profit subsidiary of WXXI.

“We are excited about this new phase in CITY’s life, which will continue the work that we and a series of talented Rochesterians have been doing for nearly 50 years,” the Towlers said in a statement on their website.