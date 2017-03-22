Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival Announces Lineup for 16th Edition June 23 – July 1

Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival producers John Nugent and Marc Iacona today announced the lineup for the festival’s 16th Edition. The nine-day festival returns to Rochester June 23 thru July 1 presenting more than 1500 artists from around the world in 325+ shows at 19 venues.

The 2017 Festival will be presented in three series – the Club Pass series with 230+ shows, the headliner series of six shows and 95 free shows and events all held in Rochester’s East End Cultural and Entertainment District.

Ticketed headliner shows will feature King Crimson, Joss Stone, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, “To Ray With Love” Maceo Parker & The Ray Charles Orchestra featuring The Raelettes, and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Free street shows include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jerry Douglas Band, Caravan Palace, Colin James, and The Hooligans: Musicians of Bruno Mars Band. The Club Pass series will present Billy Childs, Tierney Sutton, Monty Alexander, Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan, Youn Sun Nah, Donny McCaslin, Bill Goodwin, Steve Kuhn, Miguel Zenon and more than 120 additional artists.

Tickets for headliner shows and Club Passes are on sale now at RochesterJazz.com

Producer and Artistic Director John Nugent, who founded the festival in 2002, received more than 2,000 artist submissions over the course of one month and almost as many suggestions from friends and fans of the festival.

“In addition to my own list of artist selections, a beautifully consistent high level of artistry will be featured at our 16th Edition. Marc and I are proud to present a wide scope of all creative improvised music genres to all our patrons with a strong emphasis placed on acoustic jazz.”

Nugent, whose motto is “it’s not who you know, it’s who you don’t know,” added,” Keep an eye out for first time visitors and XRIJF ‘producers’ picks’ Jacob Collier, Biel Ballester, Binker & Moses, Dakha Brakha, Donny McCaslin, The Quebe Sisters, Derek Gripper, Billy Childs, Barbara Lica, Allan Harris, Marquis Hill and Kendrick Scott. We’re also thrilled to welcome back the incomparable Monty Alexander, Bonerama, Yggdrasil, Benny Green, Tessa Souter, Bill Evans Band, Tommy Smith and the amazing Moscow Jazz Orchestra.”

Iacona, Festival Producer and Executive Director, said, “Our main focus is to deliver what we have consistently produced for the past 15 years. It is a week of musical entertainment performed by emerging and accomplished artists. Our commitment to regional professional musicians and local high school jazz bands performing will always be part of the fabric of Rochester’s own Jazz Festival. We are so fortunate to have a supportive community of Sponsors and Club Pass Patrons that combined, enable our team to produce XRIJF and create a positive economic impact every June!”

95 Free Shows and Events – no tickets required

City of Rochester Jazz St. Stage Presented by the Community Foundation (47shows)

City of Rochester Stage at Chestnut and East Ave. Presented by Rochester Regional Health (6 shows)

City of Rochester Stage at Chestnut and East Ave. Presented by Wegmans (2 shows)

Rochester Regional Health Big Tent 6 p.m. shows are free (9 shows)

AvanGrid Foundation/RG&E Fusion Stage (10 shows)

Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County (5 shows)

City of Rochester Stage at Midtown Presented by Heluva Good! (2 shows)

Jam Sessions nightly during the festival at Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside (9 jams)

Kids Workshops sponsored by Wegmans (5 workshops)

Music is the Universal Language at XRIJF

As one of the world’s leading international music festivals, artists will travel to Rochester this year from 18 countries including Canada, Scotland, England, Sweden, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Peru, Spain, Jamaica, Israel, Russia, South Korea, Austria, Japan, France, and the USA.

This year’s festival will present two international series over nine days:

Made in the UK series , which started at XRIJF in 2008, showcases artists from the UK. In its 10th year, it remains the largest presentation of UK jazz outside the U.S. and has expanded to other major festivals in Canada and major U.S. cities. In memory of the series curator, John Ellson, who passed away in October 2016, the festival will present a very special tribute concert at Christ Church on July 1 starring Tessa Souter.

Nordic Jazz Now series, in its 10th year at the festival, will present artists from Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

What’s New in 2017

The Lyric Theatre returns as a Club Pass venue with five shows from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 thru Thursday, June 29

as a Club Pass venue with five shows from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 thru Thursday, June 29 The Democrat and Chronicle is sponsor of the Lyric Theatre .

. Nightly Jam Sessions will have a new home in the Riverview Ballroom at the festival’s new official hotel, the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside, located at 120 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604. Jams start at 10:30 p.m. until… You never know who will show up to play!

at the festival’s new official hotel, the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside, located at 120 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604. Jams start at 10:30 p.m. until… You never know who will show up to play! The Club Pass has a new face! Club Passes will be personalized with each patron’s name and photo. Complete details will be announced at a later date.

Club Passes will be personalized with each patron’s name and photo. Complete details will be announced at a later date. The Rochester Club , a Club Pass venue, is now called the Wilder Room . Shows nightly at 6 and 10 p.m.

, a Club Pass venue, . Shows nightly at 6 and 10 p.m. Revamped website! RochesterJazz.com has a new look, featuring a streamlined responsive design that is easy to navigate, and mobile friendly.

RochesterJazz.com has a new look, featuring a streamlined responsive design that is easy to navigate, and mobile friendly. The Shuttle Service returns for all nine days courtesy of Harris Beach LLC, giving people a lift to and from various venues. This year’s shuttle bus will be accessible and accommodate wheelchairs. The route will be announced in June.

for all nine days courtesy of Harris Beach LLC, giving people a lift to and from various venues. The route will be announced in June. Parcel 5 will be a final night destination for two shows on the Midtown Stage . The City of Rochester and HeluvaGood will once again sponsor the stage.

. The City of Rochester and HeluvaGood will once again sponsor the stage. Save Time in Line wristbands implemented last year to reduce wait times at Kilbourn Hall and Max of Eastman Place, will again be available for the early shows at both venues.

implemented last year to reduce wait times at Kilbourn Hall and Max of Eastman Place, will again be available for the early shows at both venues. 13WHAM-TV will once again present a half-hour prime time special previewing the festival.

will once again present a previewing the festival. Young musicians can take advantage of five free workshops sponsored by Wegmans to be held at the Eastman School of Music and led by world-renowned musicians performing at the festival from the US and the United Kingdom.

to be held at the Eastman School of Music and led by world-renowned musicians performing at the festival from the US and the United Kingdom. Hundreds of young music students from 20 regional schools (elementary, high school and colleges) and from programs at the Eastman School of Music, will perform at the festival.

Tickets

Tickets for headliner shows and Club Passes are available online exclusively at RochesterJazz.com or by calling (585) 454-2060. The Festival Ticket Shop will open in early June at the corner of East Avenue and Gibbs Street.