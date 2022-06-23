Year Of The (Big) Cat: Tiger Beer Malaysia Rolling Out NFT Collection

By Billy Houghton

Tiger Beer Malaysia and Pestle & Mortar Clothing are partnering to create and release a collection of NFTs. This art is set to herald the “Year of the Tiger” from February 1 of this year until January 21 next year and is of note in Chinese mythology and astrology.

Called “The Tiger Archives,” this nonfungible toke (NFT) collection consists of 6,688 pieces that are for sale in the metaverse. The non-fungible tokens are an integral part of Tiger Beer’s “The Year of Your Tiger” campaign, which focuses on encouraging “people everywhere to set aside their fears and achieve bold ambitions in 2022.”

Each NFT is handmade, offering a variation of the “Lucky Tiger” in different poses, backgrounds and themes. They are accompanied by borders unique to each design. The NFTs are the company’s take on Chinese tiger artwork, and they each derive inspiration from the ferocious, noble tiger that graces the bottles of Tiger Beer – “making 2022 an especially great time for the animal motif,” the company says.

“Tigers are renowned for being bold and courageous,” said Sean O’Donnell, global brand director of Tiger Beer, one of 10 beer brands owned by Netherlands-based Heineken. “This spirit has always been intrinsic to Tiger Beer — everyone said brewing beer in the tropics was impossible until we did it.”

“The Year of The Tiger is the perfect opportunity for us all to embody the symbolic power of the Tiger and uncage our bold ambitions for the year ahead. ‘The Tiger Archives’ is the perfect realization of this,” the company said.

Owning one of these NFTs is also designed to bridge the metaverse with real life, as NFT holders unlock a series of exclusive perks and curated experiences.

“One of our main drivers for The Tiger Archives is to educate newcomers into the metaverse and illuminate this space for our community. We want to show how the metaverse enables endless possibilities, and are excited for our community to join us on this adventure,” said Hugh Koh, founder of Pestle & Mortar Clothing.

Not familiar with the metaverse? Here’s a handy definition: It’s a “digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually,” acccording to Investopedia.com. “Augmented reality overlays visual elements, sound, and other sensory input onto real-world settings to enhance the user experience. In contrast, virtual reality is entirely virtual and enhances fictional realities.”

