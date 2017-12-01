Young Women’s College Prep Charter School Names Barbara Zelazny New Principal

By Staff –

Young Women’s College Prep Charter School has named Barbara Zelazny as the school’s new principal.

She will begin her position with YWCP on January 1, 2018.

“We are proud to be able to provide our students and staff with a leader of Ms. Zelazny’s repute,” Flor Colón, chair of the YWCP board of trustees, stated. “She has all of the qualities we were looking for in the YWCP principal – experience, compassion, enthusiasm for learning, and an infectious energy that will inspire the YWCP community.”

Zelazny had previously been the principal at Northwest Jr. High at Douglass, and, prior to that, she’d served as principal of Avon High School in Avon, NY.

“As the principal of Young Women’s College Prep, it is my duty to build upon the foundation and pursuit of excellence that has preceded me,” Zelazny said. “It is essential that these young women receive an education that positions them competitively for college and careers. I am excited to be a part of the YWCP family, and cannot wait to work with the future leaders of this community.”

Zelazny earned her masters of education from Roberts Wesleyan College, and her bachelor of science from State University of New York, College at Buffalo.

She’s also received a New York State school district administrator certificate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Leadership Academy.

“Barbara Zelazny has proven herself to be a highly effective leader, and we are grateful that she has chosen to join the YWCP family,” Colon added.

Established in 2012, YWCP is Rochester’s only all-girls public school, and today houses more than 360 students in grades seven through 12.

Visit http://www.youngwomenscollegeprep.org/ for additional information regarding the school.

