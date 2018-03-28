Young Women’s College Prep Charter School to Host “College Decision Day Celebration”

By Staff –

The Young Women’s College Prep Charter School will hosts its first annual “College Decision Day Celebration” on Tuesday, May 1, which is National College Decision Day.

The day will celebrate the deadline for students across the country to send in their commitment to the college or university they will attend the following academic year.

YWCP is celebrating its first senior class this year after opening its doors in 2012.

“The event will be a celebration of the accomplishments of the Class of 2018, many of who will be the first in their family to go to college,” the school said in a statement. ” YWCP students will emcee the event, sharing their college announcements with the people who have supported them along the way. It’s sure to be an emotional and inspiring night.”

There will also be a silent auction featuring luxury vacations and other exciting items during the event, and proceeds from the event will benefit college visits and other programs that support college readiness for students, officials from the school said.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 pm, and include an after party with a D.J., from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at TRIO, 3423 Winton Place.

Tickets are $30 each, and include heavy appetizers, a complimentary drink, and desserts.

Visit http://bit.ly/YWCPDecisionDay to purchase tickets.

