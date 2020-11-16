Your Turn to Give Feedback to State Monitor on RCSD Finances, Academics

Staff report

Shelley Jallow, state-appointed monitor to the RCSD. Provided photo

The state monitor who is overseeing the Rochester City School District has scheduled another in a series of public hearings on improvement.

Students, parents, staff and residents and share their concerns and ideas with Shelley Jallow. Her role is to provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance related to academic and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the district.

From 6 to 6:45 p.m., Nov. 18, Jallow will hear comments on the district’s finances. From 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., she will hear comments on academics.

Speakers have until noon on Nov. 18 to register to speak live or provide a written statement. Registration is

online at www.rcsdk12.org/statemonitorhearings;

email at statemonitor@rcsdk12.org; or

by phone to the Rochester Board of Education at 585-262-8525.

Speakers will need to write “Rochester State Monitor Public Meeting” in the subject line and include in the email their name, position (e.g., parent, teacher, RCSD resident), and any information they want to be part of the public hearing record.

Speakers will be sent the Zoom conferencing meeting number, password, and call-in information.

Previous hearings were held on governance and intervention, academic performance status and fiscal performance status.