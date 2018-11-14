Youth Receive Bike Gifts From Conkey Cruisers

By Tracie Isaac

What could make a young person smile who lost everything due to a hurricane or a young person who deserves an act of kindness? How about a new bicycle and safety helmet?

As part of the “Random Act of Kindness” initiative, administrators from the Ibero American Development Corporation organized a bike give-away to more than thirty disadvantaged youth and young people who now reside in the city of Rochester

The event was held Thursday at Conkey Corner Park at Clifford and Conkey Streets in the city of Rochester and was sponsored by local bicycle health group, Conkey Cruisers and Visions Federal Credit Union.

“There is nothing that warms my heart more than to see a young person smile when receiving their very own new bicycle,” said Theresa Lou Bowick, Founder of Conkey Cruisers.

Most of the youth were students from middle school to high school, who could not speak English. The puzzled looks on their faces were priceless. Thanks to Mollie Traub of Partners of the Americas who translated Bowick’s sentiments and the reason for the gifts in Spanish. Joy and excitement replaced those puzzled expressions.

During the bike presentations, youth were provided with instructions for riding safety and proper use and wear of their helmets which were supplied and sponsored by Dave Abercrombie and Roc-City Cycling.

Conkey Cruisers is a community based non-profit organization that provides free weekly bike riding sessions around the city. During the summer from July through August anyone from age 2 to 102 can join the community bike ride lead by Conkey Cruisers. Bikes are available free of charge at the start location of Conkey Corner Park on Conkey Ave. and Clifford Ave.

For more information visit www.conkeycruisers.org.